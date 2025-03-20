Punjab govt orders probe into assault on Army Colonel by Patiala cops

The Punjab Government has initiated a probe into the brutal assault on Colonel Pushpinder Bath and his 24-year-old son Angad Singh by police officials in Patiala on March 13. The investigation, to be completed within three weeks, will be led by IAS officer Paramvir Singh, who has been appointed as the Inquiry Officer.

Colonel Bath, currently posted at the Army headquarters in New Delhi, alleged that he and his son were assaulted by policemen near Rajindra Hospital in Patiala. The family members have expressed dissatisfaction with the police’s handling of the incident and have decided to meet the Punjab Governor.

The state government has assured a fair and impartial inquiry, acknowledging the gravity of the incident. The police have already suspended 12 personnel, including three inspectors, in connection with the assault. However, the family and supporters are demanding further action, including the arrest of the police officials involved.

Gurtej Dhillon, a BJP leader and close relative of the Colonel’s family, stated that their three demands are still pending — lodging an FIR based on Colonel Pushpinder’s complaint, arresting the 12 policemen who attacked him, and taking action against the errant police personnel.

Dhillon said the incident has sparked widespread outrage, with many veteran Army officers expressing anger over the treatment meted out to a senior Army officer by the police. A protest is planned outside the DC office in Patiala on March 22.

Angad Singh, who was injured in the attack, alleged that no one from the police department has visited them or recorded their statement. He expressed dissatisfaction with the suspension of the policemen, stating that it is not sufficient punishment for the brutal attack.

Jaswinder Bath, wife of Colonel Pushpinder Bath, stated on Wednesday that the Patiala police’s partisan role is evident, citing the fact that the names of the 12 suspended officers have not been made public. She emphasised that if a serving Army officer can be treated in such a manner, it is alarming to think about the plight of the common man.