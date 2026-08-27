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Home / Patiala / Punjab Govt should release pending 18% DA: Preneet Kaur

Punjab Govt should release pending 18% DA: Preneet Kaur

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Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 05:28 AM Aug 27, 2026 IST
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Former MP Preneet Kaur
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Former MP Preneet Kaur today extended support to the ongoing protest by Punjab government employees and pensioners and urged the state government to resolve their pending demands without further delay.

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She said the high court had directed the Punjab Government to release the pending 18% Dearness Allowance (DA) to employees and pensioners within 15 days, but the government had yet to issue a notification in this regard.

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“Despite the High Court’s directions, the government has not released the pending DA. The government should respect the court’s order and give employees and pensioners what is rightfully due to them,” she said.

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BJP Mahila Morcha Punjab President Jai Inder Kaur said the Bhagwant Mann government had promised to implement the Old Pension Scheme before coming to power, but employees were still waiting for its proper implementation.

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