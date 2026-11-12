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Home / Patiala / Punjab, Haryana police chalk out joint strategy for 2027 polls

Punjab, Haryana police chalk out joint strategy for 2027 polls

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Aman Sood
Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 05:35 AM Nov 12, 2026 IST
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Ahead of the 2027 Punjab Vidhan Sabha elections, an inter-state police coordination meeting was convened under the leadership of DIG, Patiala Range, Kuldeep Singh Chahal.to strengthen coordination between Punjab and Haryana.

The meeting was attended by senior police officers from both states, including

Patiala SSP, Harmandeep Singh Hans, SSP, Sangrur, Dr. Ravjot Kaur Grewal; Ambala SP Ajit Singh Shekhawat, ; Fatehabad SP, Nikita Khattar, ; Jind SP Upasana, Kaithal SP; Manpreet Singh Sudan, and Pehowa DSP,Randhir Singh.

A joint strategy was prepared to strengthen coordination between the two states. Chahal directed Haryana police officers to share information about anti-social elements, conduct a joint campaign against drug trafficking, illicit liquor and illegal weapons. Coordination was also strengthened increased patrolling and surveillance at the border posts, execution of non-bailable warrants against criminals and adequate security arrangements for the upcoming elections”, Chahal added.

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