Punjab Health Minister launches cleanliness drive

Punjab Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh on Sunday announced the launch of a comprehensive cleanliness drive in all 60 wards of Patiala under the new campaign “Sada Patiala, Asi Savariye”.

Advertisement

Dr Balbir Singh said that strict action would be taken against those littering in public places and violators would be fined. The Health Minister appealed to residents to adopt civic sense to make Patiala a clean city and urged councillors to take ownership of their respective wards.

Advertisement

The need to reduce waste generation and ensure segregation of garbage at the household level for efficient disposal to Material Recovery Facilities (MRFs) was stressed. A local NGO is set to adopt two wards in Patiala, as it has earlier adopted several villages as part of the cleanliness drive. He assured full support from the Municipal Corporation for all such initiatives.

Advertisement

The Health Minister informed about the proposal to extend the existing Environment Park on Nabha Road, develop a new park on 7.5 acres of land at Falauli and enhance the capacity of Wadi Nadi.