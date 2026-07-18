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Home / Patiala / Punjab Health Minister launches defence recruitment awareness drive in Patiala

Punjab Health Minister launches defence recruitment awareness drive in Patiala

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Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 06:03 AM Jul 18, 2026 IST
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Punjab Health and Family Welfare Minister Balbir Singh unveils special flex boards containing information on physical standards, educational qualifications, selection procedures and preparation strategies for recruitment to the armed forces in Patiala.
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Punjab Health and Family Welfare Minister Balbir Singh here on Friday launched a defence recruitment awareness drive for the youth.

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The minister unveiled special flex boards containing information on physical standards, educational qualifications, selection procedures and preparation strategies for recruitment to the armed forces.

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The initiative aims to provide authentic and easily accessible guidance to young aspirants and encourage them to prepare for careers in the defence services.

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The minister said the Punjab Government was committed to steering youth away from drugs by connecting them with employment opportunities, sports and defence services.

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