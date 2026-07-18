Punjab Health Minister launches defence recruitment awareness drive in Patiala

Punjab Health and Family Welfare Minister Balbir Singh here on Friday launched a defence recruitment awareness drive for the youth.

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The minister unveiled special flex boards containing information on physical standards, educational qualifications, selection procedures and preparation strategies for recruitment to the armed forces.

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The initiative aims to provide authentic and easily accessible guidance to young aspirants and encourage them to prepare for careers in the defence services.

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The minister said the Punjab Government was committed to steering youth away from drugs by connecting them with employment opportunities, sports and defence services.