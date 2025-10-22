Punjab Jail Department pays homage to personnel martyred in line of duty

A state-level event was organised at the Punjab Jail Training School to pay tribute to 12 officers and employees of the rank of IG (Jails), Assistant Superintendent Jails and Head Warder/Warder who were martyred while performing their duty during the time of terrorism.

On the occasion, ADGP (Jails) Punjab Arun Pal Singh, DIG (Jails) Headquarters Manmohan Kumar, DIG (Jails) Patiala Circle Daljit Singh Rana, and DIG (Jails) Ferozepur Circle Satvir Singh Attwal specially participated.

After paying tribute at the martyr’s memorial, ADGP (Jails) Punjab shared thoughts with the families of the martyrs, listened to their grievances and assured them that their problems would be resolved with every possible effort.

Singh said that it would be a true tribute to the martyrs if every jail officer and employee to perform their duty honestly and fearlessly.

While interacting with the trainees undergoing training at the Punjab Jail Training School, Patiala, the ADGP acquainted the trainees with the qualities of becoming a good jail employee and advised them to take inspiration from the martyrs and perform their duties with complete honesty and dedication.

The families of the martyrs, Superintendent Jails, the staff of the Punjab Jail Training School, Patiala and the trainees also paid tribute to the martyrs. The families of the martyrs were also honoured.