Punjab leads nation in drug trafficking cases: Harsimrat Badal

Senior Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Saturday appealed to the women of Punjab to start ‘thikri pehra’ in villages to send a clear message that they would not allow drugs to be sold on their streets.

Speaking about how both the previous Congress and the present AAP government had failed them, Badal said, “The Congress used the gun against our youth. This government is using the ‘goli’ of drugs”. She said the situation had taken a turn for the worst under AAP rule. You may not get toffees in shops but you will get ‘nashe di goli’. Similarly flour can be in short supply but not ‘chitta’.

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She also asked why the Chief Minister was not fulfilling his promise to put the drug lords behind bars. She also cited the latest national figures to prove how Punjab was ranked first in drug trafficking and second in drug overdose deaths under the watch of AAP govt.

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Asserting that the SAD alone could fight for their rights, Badal said, “For us, your grievances are most important. This is why I chose to leave the Union Cabinet in protest against the three agriculture black laws”. She assured that once the SAD formed the government, laws would be changed to deny bail to drug traffickers for eight years besides awarding them life imprisonment.

Badal said no action was being taken on such a big social issue because the AAP government was busy in self-promotion. “As much as Rs 6,000 crore has been spent on advertisements alone. Corruption is at its peak with the Chief Minister’s office taking bribes for postings and transfers. Even GMADA has not been spared with the Enforcement Directorate unearthing a Rs 10,000 crore scam engineered by the gang in Delhi.”

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Badal also described how women were being dishonoured in the AAP regime. She said even though wronged women had approached the Chief Minister and two of them had filed rape charges against a media influencer, the government did not help them.

She also spoke on how the women would reject the AAP government’s bid to buy them off by giving them Rs 3,000 when they were owed Rs 60,000 at the rate of Rs 1,000 per month as per the promise made to them. She said women had the right to demand their dues and this money should be released to them.