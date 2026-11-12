Punjab MC polls: Patiala, Dharamkot, Baghapurana to vote on November 28

The pending MC polls in Patiala and other places in Punjab will go to polls on November 28. The official election schedule has been announced, setting the stage for a fresh round of political activity in these areas.

According to the schedule, the process of filing nomination papers will begin on Friday, November 13. Candidates can submit their papers between 11 am and 3 pm.

There will be no nomination filing on November 14 due to a bank holiday, November 15 (Sunday) and November 16 (gazetted holiday).

The nomination process will resume on November 17 and continue till November 19, which is the last date for filing papers. The scrutiny of nominations will be conducted on November 20, while candidates can withdraw their nominations till 3 pm on November 21.

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Polling will take place on November 28 from 8 am to 4 pm. The schedule for counting of votes will be announced separately.

Apart from Patiala, elections will be held in seven seats in Dharamkot and 15 seats in Baghapurana.

The re-elections follow a significant Supreme Court decision ordering fresh polls in wards where alleged irregularities had been reported during the previous municipal elections. The apex court had initially ordered re-elections in 28 wards. However, on October 16, it modified its order to include Ward Nos. 15 and 58, taking the total to 30 wards.

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Subsequently, the Punjab Government's Local Government Department issued notifications clearing the way for re-elections in all 30 wards.

With the announcement of the election schedule, political activity in Patiala and the other poll-bound areas is expected to gather momentum.