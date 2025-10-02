Nurses’ strike enters 8th day; health dept issues ultimatum, orders return to duty by Oct 3

After warning of action under the East Punjab Essential Services (Maintenance) Act (ESMA), the state Health Department has issued another order asking striking nursing staff at government medical colleges to resume duties by 9 am on Friday, October 3.

The protest, which entered its eighth day today, has disrupted services at government medical colleges and associated hospitals in Patiala, Amritsar and Mohali.

At Rajindra Hospital Patiala, Aarti Bali, president of the United Nurses Association of Punjab and Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nursing Union, confirmed receiving the order. “We are in touch with nursing staff across the state, and all have unanimously decided to continue the protest,” she said.

Around 1,800 nurses are employed across three government medical colleges and district hospitals. The protesting nurses, regular employees appointed after July 2020 under the Central Pay Commission, are demanding implementation of the Seventh Pay Commission. They say their current salary of Rs 29,000 does not match the workload, and are seeking a pay grade of Rs 4,600, which would raise it to Rs 44,900.

In an earlier communique, the Principal Secretary of Medical Education and Research said the indefinite strike since September 25 has “seriously hampered delivery of essential health services, including OPD, ICU, NICU, PICU, OTs, postoperative care, and ward management.”

Medical Superintendent of Rajindra Hospital Dr Vishal Chopra said that of over 900 nursing staff, nearly 600 were actively protesting. “The workload is being managed with the help of senior nurses, interns, junior residents and other healthcare staff,” he added.