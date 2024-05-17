Punjab pensioners up in arms over anomalies

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 16

Punjab government pensioners have warned of a protest against the state government if their demands are not resolved within specific time frame.

“Punjab government pensioners and their families are up in arms against the government and may consider opposing their candidates in the upcoming Lok Sabha election,” said Shyam Lal Sharma, president of Punjab Civil Secretariat Officers Retired Association.

He said the Punjab government was not listening to problems of pensioners regarding proper fixation of pension as per rules and pensioners were unhappy with the current situation. “Even the payable dues as per September 2021 notification regarding 6th Pay commission is not being granted. This amount runs into lakhs of rupees,” he said.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.