Punjab Police committed to cracking down on drug traffickers, anti-social elements: DIG Chahal

The Patiala District Police on Wednesday paid tribute to police martyrs on Police Commemoration Day at the Martyrs’ Memorial in the Police Lines. The ceremony was held under the leadership of SSP Harmandeep Hans, with DIG Patiala Range Kuldeep Singh Chahal attending as the chief guest.

Chahal said the day was dedicated to honouring police personnel who laid down their lives while safeguarding the nation, maintaining law and order, and protecting the lives and property of citizens.

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He said the sacrifices of the martyrs would remain a source of inspiration for the police force. October 21 is observed as Police Commemoration Day in memory of 10 police personnel killed in an attack by Chinese troops in the Hot Springs area of Ladakh in 1959.

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Recalling the sacrifices made during the period of terrorism in Punjab, Chahal said 1,784 Punjab Police personnel had laid down their lives while fighting anti-social elements and restoring peace in the state. These included 157 personnel from the Patiala Range and 66 from Patiala district.

He said the day served as a reminder of the commitment of police personnel to discharge their duties under all circumstances and ensure public safety.

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SSP Harmandeep Hans said the district police stood firmly with the families of martyrs in their times of joy and sorrow and would ensure that they did not face any difficulties.

He said the Patiala Police was committed to eliminating drug trafficking and crime from the district, maintaining peace and order, and protecting the lives and property of citizens.

During the ceremony, wreaths were laid at the Martyrs’ Memorial, and floral tributes were paid before photographs of the martyred personnel. A police contingent led by Parade Commander DSP Fateh Singh Brar presented a ceremonial salute, followed by two minutes of silence.

DSP Banur Sukhdev Singh read out the names of police and paramilitary personnel who had been martyred across the country during the past year.

Chahal, Deputy Commissioner Dr Himanshu Aggarwal and SSP Hans also heard the grievances of the families of police martyrs and directed the concerned officers to ensure their prompt resolution.

They inaugurated a blood donation camp and free eye and dental check-up camps organised with the support of the Youth Federation of India and the Power House Youth Club.

Those present included Civil Judge Ravinder Singh Rana, former IG Amar Singh Chahal, SPs Mohit Aggarwal, Rajesh Chhibber and Ashok Kumar, and former police officers Manjit Singh Brar, Sukhdev Singh Virk, Chand Singh and Nahar Singh. Sukhwinder Singh and Bhupinder Singh of the Punjab Police Welfare Association, other police personnel and family members of the martyrs also attended the ceremony.