PUNJAB POLL 2022: Big gap in number of women voters, candidates in Patiala district

Tribune News Service

Karam Prakash

Patiala, February 8

Mainstream political parties have disregarded the women folk during selection of their candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections even as they account for 48 per cent of voters in the district.

All this when parties promised a fixed monthly grant, LPG cylinders and other welfare schemes to women voters in an attempt to win over them.

The Congress, which talks of having given 50 percent reservation to the women in local body and panchayat elections, has not fielded even a single woman candidate in the district when it comes to the Assembly elections.

SAD-BSP candidate from Shutrana seat Vaninder Kaur Loomba canvasses in her consitituency on Tuesday. Tribune photo: Rajesh Sachar

The Shriomani Akali Dal (SAD) has fielded only one woman candidate. SAD candidate, Vaninder Kaur Loomba, who has done MA in economics, is fighting from a rural seat — Shutrana.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is also no better when it comes to the representation of women in the state Assembly. Neena Mittal is the only woman candidate of the party in the district and is contesting the elections from the Rajpura constituency. Notably, Mittal had also fought the 2019 Lok Sabha election on Patiala seat on the AAP ticket.

In all, only seven out of the total 102 candidates in the fray in the district are women and three of them are fighting as Independent.

Harpreet Kaur, the Samajik Sangharsh Party candidate from Patiala (Rural), said, “Men are believed to be more dominant in politics as they can win seats with power and money. Therefore, tickets are not given to women candidates. However, a large number of women can also excel in politics if enough space is given.”