PUNJAB POLL 2022: Sanaur SAD candidate gets show-cause notice

Tribune News Service

Patiala, February 5

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) candidate from the Sanaur constituency, Harinder Pal Chandumajra, has been issued a show-cause notice by the returning officer (RO) for a major violation of the Model Code of Conduct here today.

Charge denied I, along with supporters, was just going from one village to another. We are following the ECI guidelines in letter and in spirit. — Harinder Pal Chandumajra, SAD candidate from Sanaur

The notice to the SAD candidate was issued for allegedly holding a bike and car rally on Saturday.

The breach is said to have been caught by the general observer of the Sanaur block during a field visit. It has learnt that only four hours were given to the SAD candidate to give a written reply over the issue. As per the notice, a march of around 100-125 bikes and 50-60 cars with party flags was held on Saturday, which was evidently a violation of the guidelines of the Election Commission.

In the notice, the RO has also reminded the candidate that he had to hold public meetings with a prior approval of the commission. The RO, in its notice, stated that two warnings had recently been issued to the said candidate for holding public meetings without prior approval. “In a reply to the earlier notices, the candidate had assured that he would comply with the ECI guidelines. Despite all caveats well in time, the candidate violated the Model Code of Conduct.”

Notably, the Election Commission of India (ECI) had recently extended a ban on roadshows, marches, cycle and bike rallies and processions until February 11.

Meanwhile, Harinder Pal Chandumajra said they did not hold any rally. He said, “I, along with supporters, was just going from one village to another. We are following the ECI guidelines in letter and spirit.”