Punjab power demand hits record high amid heatwaves and agricultural needs

Call it the impact of global warming or changing weather patterns, power demand for the month of June is at an all-time high, according to data prepared by the Punjab State Power Corporation Ltd. (PSPCL).

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The power demand in June has increased by 20 per cent in five years, as per Punjab State Power Corporation Ltd. (PSPCL) data.

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Every June, Punjab farmers begin the paddy season, which also adds to high power demand when tubewells pump out water to irrigate paddy fields.

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In June 2022, the maximum power demand was 14358 MW, while this year it is 17147 MW. Even the power supply in a day has increased by more than 10%. The maximum power supply on June 29 this year was 3,862 lakh units, with a shortage of 96 LU, thus making the total supply demand to 3,958 LU.

On June 30, the supply was 3,820 LU, with a shortage of 160.7 LU, thus a total supply demand of 3985 LU. Last year, in 2022, the maximum demand was 16,818 MW, with a maximum daily supply of 3,466 LU. In 2023, the maximum demand was 16,078 MW and daily supply 3,563 LU. In 2024, the maximum power demand was 1,5307 MW and daily supply of 2,250 LU. For the last five days, the maximum power demand has been kept around 17,000 MW. The maximum scheduled drawal from the northern grid is 10,700 MW, but it actually goes up to 11100 MW sometimes. The generation within the state is limited to 6,500 MW under normal conditions when no unit is under technical fault.

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“Climate change leading to more heatwave days means more stress on power appliances like air conditioners, refrigerators, fans, and others. The demand will rise further, and the worst part is that it is rising rapidly. It is high time governments find and look for long-term solutions,” says All India Power Engineers Federation spokesman, VK Gupta.