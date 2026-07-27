Punjab power strike: Faults persist despite PSPCL unions calling off agitation

Even as the Punjab government claims that the striking Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) employee unions have announced the withdrawal of their agitation, the ground situation remains far from normal, with several parts of the state still awaiting restoration of power services.

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Farmers in Barnala and Nabha said electricity-related faults remain unattended despite repeated approaches to PSPCL officials, affecting agricultural operations during the ongoing paddy transplantation season.

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Meanwhile, Punjab Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) president and Cabinet Minister Aman Arora on Sunday urged the striking PSPCL employees to immediately withdraw their strike, saying it was causing immense hardship to farmers during the crucial paddy transplantation season and disrupting essential services for nearly three crore people across the state.

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Reiterating that the Bhagwant Mann government was always ready for dialogue, Arora said a high-level committee, constituted around 20 to 25 days ago at the request of employee unions, was already deliberating on their pending demands. He assured that every genuine recommendation made by the committee would be accepted by the government.

Addressing reporters in Sangrur, Arora said, "Going on strike with the mindset that public inconvenience and hardship to farmers will put pressure on the government cannot be justified under any circumstances. The government belongs to you, and you are servants of the people just as we are. Therefore, I humbly appeal to all employee unions not to inconvenience the people of Punjab, especially our farmer brothers during the ongoing paddy transplantation season."

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He said PSPCL employees had been on strike since July 21, causing considerable inconvenience to the public at a time when the paddy transplantation season was at a crucial stage.

"Some demands have already been met. Regarding the remaining demands, it was the employee unions themselves who requested the government to constitute a special committee with representation from both the government and the unions. Acting on their request, the government constituted a high-level committee around 20 to 25 days ago," Arora said.

"I assure the employee unions that every genuine demand recommended by the committee will be accepted by the government. If there are issues, they are with the government, and the government is already considering them positively. Innocent citizens should not be made to suffer in any manner," he added.

Arora said Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann was personally monitoring the issue, while Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema and Power Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO were in constant touch with the employee unions to resolve the matter through dialogue.

"The Punjab Government's stand is very clear. We are always willing to listen to every genuine concern raised by any employee union or individual employee and are committed to finding an appropriate solution. You are welcome to meet the Chief Minister or any minister at any time and present your case. Every demand that is in the interest of employees, Punjab and the people of the state will receive due consideration," he said.

Appealing once again to the employees, Arora said, "I fold my hands and urge my Power Corporation employee brothers and sisters to immediately withdraw the strike and restore electricity services to normal. Around 90 per cent of the employees, nearly 18,500 personnel, are on strike, and because of this, nearly three crore people of Punjab are being affected. Neither the government nor the people can accept attempts to create pressure by disrupting essential public services or causing hardship to citizens. Place your demands before the government without hesitation."