Punjab rights panel getting over 300 complaints daily, says member
Jitender Singh Shunty addresses awareness seminar in Patiala
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The number of daily complaints being filed to the Punjab State and UT Chandigarh Human Rights Commission have increased from 30-35 to 300-400, said Jitender Singh Shunty, a member of the panel.
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Addressing a seminar in Patiala on Sunday, he said this pointed to a rise in awareness among the people.
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The seminar, along with an open hearing camp, was organised at Government Bikram College by the Human Rights Protection Welfare Society. Shunty said the surge reflects growing public confidence in institutional mechanisms.
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He said he has toured all districts over the past four months to study complaint patterns and set up a district-level core groups — an initiative he described as the first-of-its-kind by any human rights commission in the country.
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