Punjab State SC Commission Chairman New District Jail Nabha, issues directions issued to safeguard rights of every prisoner

Chairman of the Punjab State Scheduled Castes Commission Jasvir Singh Garhi, today visited the New District Jail Nabha and inspected the various facilities being provided to inmates as per the jail manual. He issued directions to safeguard the dignity and rights of every prisoner.

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During the visit, he inspected different sections of the jail complex and interacted with inmates to assess their living conditions and listened to their grievances and concerns. He also reviewed the food arrangements, healthcare services, sanitation and other welfare measures being provided to the prisoners.

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While interacting informally with the media, Chairman Jasvir Singh Garhi stated that the Punjab government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, is committed to creating a conducive environment for the reform and rehabilitation of inmates in prisons. He said that he would visit all jails across the state to review the facilities being provided to inmates and that this initiative had commenced from the New District Jail Nabha. He also obtained information regarding jail administration from Jail Superintendent Inderjit Singh Kahlon.

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During his visit, Chairman Garhi directed jail authorities to ensure that all facilities and legal rights are provided to inmates in accordance with the provisions of the jail manual. He emphasized that discrimination against prisoners in any form would not be tolerated and that the dignity and rights of every inmate must be protected.

Jail Superintendent Kahlon apprised Chairman Garhi about the functioning of the jail and the various reformative and welfare activities being undertaken for inmates. Expressing satisfaction, the Chairman said that if any individual has committed a mistake for any reason, they should continue to receive their due rights within the framework of the law to help them reform themselves.

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On the occasion, Deputy Jail Superintendent Harpreet Singh Rai, District Social Justice and Empowerment Officer Jasvir Kaur, Tehsil Welfare Officer Inayat Walia, and Tehsildar Baljit Singh were also present.