DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Patiala / Punjabi University health staff allege misbehaviour, complaint forwarded to police

Punjabi University health staff allege misbehaviour, complaint forwarded to police

Plaint filed by employees who were treating a women contractual faculty during a protest
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 03:12 AM Jun 28, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Contractual teachers protest in front of the Punjabi University VC's office in Patiala on Friday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: RAJESH SACHAR
Advertisement

The complaint of alleged misbehaviour with women health employees, who were treating a women contractual faculty during a protest, has been forwarded to the police. However, the faculty has refuted the allegations and termed it as a tactic to quell the long protest.

Advertisement

The faculty, including women and men, are sitting on protest on the Punjabi University campus for past two months. The incident occurred on Thursday when one of the two assistant professors on a hunger strike in front of the Vice-Chancellor’s (VC’s) office at Punjabi University fainted. She had to be admitted to the university campus dispensary for treatment.

According to information, the staff nurse of Bhai Ghaniya Health Centre, Punjabi University, Patiala, accompanied with the supporting staff came to the dharna site after receiving a call woman teacher was unwell.

Advertisement

It is being alleged that a couple of men sitting on dharna site hurled abuses, to which the health staff objected. The health officer requesting anonymity stated that the health staff narrated the incident and complained of using foul language, shouting and misbehaviour by protesters. The matter was reported to the university authorities and further referred to the police. The health officer maintained that staff members even after listening to abuses concentrated on the patient. The patient was brought to health centre and after giving first aid was referred to Rajindra Hospital, Patiala.

On the other hand, the protesting faculty has slammed the allegations as baseless and accused the university authorities of indulging in cheap tactics to end the protest.

Advertisement

According to information, these teachers, working on contract in various constituent colleges, neighbourhood campuses, regional centres and the main campus of Punjabi University, are demanding implementation of the Seventh Pay Commission approved by the UGC in 2018.

Rupinder Singh, one of the protesting faculty, who is also leading the protest said, “We have been working on contract and facing exploitation for the past 10 to 16 years and wage disparity. We will not back down from achieving our legitimate demands. If any untoward incident happens with any of our colleagues during hunger strike, the sole responsibility will lie with the Punjabi University administration.” — TNS

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts