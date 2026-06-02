Punjab Vigilance Bureau nabs ASI red handed while accepting bribe of Rs 18,000

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB), during its ongoing drive against corruption in the state, has apprehended ASI Jaswinder Singh, posted at Shutrana police station in Patran, Patiala district, red-handed while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 18,000.

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Disclosing this here on Tuesday, an official spokesperson of the state VB said the aforementioned accused was arrested based on a complaint lodged by a resident of Bakraha village in Patran tehsil of Patiala district.

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He informed that the complainant’s relatives were injured in a fight with their neighbours. In this connection, a doctor at Rajindra Hospital reported the matter to Shutrana police station while treating them. The accused ASI subsequently visited the hospital to record the statements of the injured individuals.

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He added that the accused ASI demanded a bribe of Rs 20,000 from the complainant in lieu of initiating legal action against the other party that had attacked them. Upon request, the accused ASI agreed to accept a bribe of Rs 18,000.

Unwilling to pay the illegal gratification, the complainant approached the VB Range Patiala. Acting on his complaint, the VB team laid a trap, during which the accused ASI was arrested red-handed while accepting the bribe money of Rs 18,000 from the complainant in the presence of two official witnesses.

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In this regard, a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the accused at the VB police station in Patiala, and further investigation into the case is in progress.