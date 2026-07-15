Punjab Vigilance Bureau nabs Sangrur cop taking Rs 7,000 bribe

An alleged demand for a Rs 10,000 bribe to present a challan in court landed an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) in the Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) net.

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The VB apprehended ASI (local rank) Kamaljit Singh, posted at the Women Police Station, Police Lines, Sangrur, allegedly while accepting a bribe of Rs 7,000.

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An official VB spokesperson said the cop was arrested following a complaint by a resident of Bhawanigarh in Sangrur district.

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The complainant stated that he had a matrimonial dispute and his wife had been living separately. She had subsequently filed a complaint against him, his father and his brother at the Women Police Station, Sangrur. The case was being investigated by ASI Kamaljit Singh.

The accused allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 10,000 for presenting the challan in court. The complainant had allegedly paid Rs 3,000 as the first instalment of the bribe to the accused ASI, the complainant added.

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Unwilling to pay the remaining bribe, the complainant approached the VB’s Patiala Range. Acting on the complaint, a VB team laid a trap and allegedly caught the ASI accepting the remaining bribe amount of Rs 7,000 from the complainant in presence of two official witnesses.

A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the accused at the VB police station in Patiala. Further investigation in the case is underway.