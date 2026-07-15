DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Patiala / Punjab Vigilance Bureau nabs Sangrur cop taking Rs 7,000 bribe

Punjab Vigilance Bureau nabs Sangrur cop taking Rs 7,000 bribe

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 05:29 AM Jul 15, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only.
Advertisement

An alleged demand for a Rs 10,000 bribe to present a challan in court landed an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) in the Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) net.

Advertisement

The VB apprehended ASI (local rank) Kamaljit Singh, posted at the Women Police Station, Police Lines, Sangrur, allegedly while accepting a bribe of Rs 7,000.

Advertisement

An official VB spokesperson said the cop was arrested following a complaint by a resident of Bhawanigarh in Sangrur district.

Advertisement

The complainant stated that he had a matrimonial dispute and his wife had been living separately. She had subsequently filed a complaint against him, his father and his brother at the Women Police Station, Sangrur. The case was being investigated by ASI Kamaljit Singh.

The accused allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 10,000 for presenting the challan in court. The complainant had allegedly paid Rs 3,000 as the first instalment of the bribe to the accused ASI, the complainant added.

Advertisement

Unwilling to pay the remaining bribe, the complainant approached the VB’s Patiala Range. Acting on the complaint, a VB team laid a trap and allegedly caught the ASI accepting the remaining bribe amount of Rs 7,000 from the complainant in presence of two official witnesses.

A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the accused at the VB police station in Patiala. Further investigation in the case is underway.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore, and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every single day over the last 145 years. It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. It is run by a five-member Trust, whose Chairman is Shri N N Vohra, former J&K Governor; Justice S S Sodhi, former chief justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, senior advocate in the Supreme Court.

The Tribune is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts