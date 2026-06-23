Punjab: Women councillors at the helm of affairs at Longowal Municipal Council

Women councillors are at the helm of affairs in Longowal Municipal Council after the president and vice president posts were bagged by the women leaders.

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In the election of the Municipal Council Longowal, held by unanimous consent, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor Rachhpal Kaur was elected President, Kuldeep Singh Bunty was elected Senior Vice-President and Karamjit Kaur was elected Vice-President.

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On this occasion, Punjab AAP President and Cabinet Minister Aman Arora congratulated the newly elected office bearers and urged them to dedicate themselves to public service and development.

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Arora said the trust reposed by the people of Longowal in the AAP must be upheld with sincerity, and that this remains the party’s foremost responsibility. He stated that the new team would work with dedication, hard work, and commitment to ensure the overall development and welfare of Longowal.

Arora said, “No shortcomings will be allowed in the development of Longowal. The Punjab Government will ensure that there is no shortage of funds for development works, and every public welfare project will be completed on a priority basis.”

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Referring to the crores of rupees already spent on developmental works in Longowal, he said that the government remains fully committed to undertaking more development projects in the future. He also expressed confidence that all municipal councillors would rise above party lines and prioritize the interests of the town to accelerate its progress.

Newly elected President Rachhpal Kaur said, “I will discharge the responsibility entrusted to me by the party and the residents of the town with complete honesty and dedication. Ensuring development in every ward of Longowal will be my top priority.”

Senior Vice-President Kuldeep Singh Bunty said, “Our entire team will work together to fulfill the expectations of the people and work tirelessly for the development of the town.”

Vice-President Karamjit Kaur said, “The Municipal Council will work with full commitment to improve basic civic amenities and ensure the overall betterment of the town.”

On this occasion, a large number of AAP leaders, workers and local residents were present.