Punjabi blogging need of hour, says varsity Vice-Chancellor

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 5

The Punjabi Computer Help Centre of Punjabi University organised a three-day workshop on Punjabi blogging from May 3 to 5.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Arvind was the chief guest on the concluding day of the workshop here today. He said it was a welcome endeavour as Punjabi blogging was the need of the hour.

CP Kamboj, programme coordinator, Punjabi Computer Help Centre; Rajinder Singh Brar, Dean Languages; and Kanwaljeet Singh, Director Computer Centre; distributed certificates to the participants.