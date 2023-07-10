Punjabi Sahit Sabha fetes pupils excelling in Punjabi subjects

Tribune News Service

Patiala, July 9

Punjabi Sahit Sabha felicitated students excelling in Punjabi subjects in the 2023 exams, during a programme at the Languages Department here.

The department organised a literary and prize distribution function in collaboration with a Canadian award recipient, Surjit Singh Madhopuri.

Darshan Singh Aasht, president of the Punjabi Sahit Sabha and Shiromani Punjabi Bal Sahit Lekhak, said 17 students, who topped in Punjabi subjects in the district from Class V to XII were selected for the award.

District Education Officer (Elementary Education) Archna Mahajan; Assistant Professor in Punjabi, Punjabi University, Rajwant Kaur; and famous Punjabi singer Bittu Khannewala gave away cash prizes amounting Rs 1,100 and 500 to the students.