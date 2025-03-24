Punjabi Sahit Sabha releases book

The Punjabi Sahit Sabha of Patiala (regd) released Dr Amar Komal Abhinandan Granth in Musafir Central State Library here today.

The president Punjabi Sahit Sabha and Sahitya Academy awardee, Darshan Singh Aasht said literature created new thoughts, values and ethics among society and brought awareness.

Speaking on the occassion, former IAS officer GK Singh said the dedicated Punjabi writers like Amar Komal, who was conferred with Shiromani Award by the Department of Languages, had highlighted the distinction and name of Punjab in the world.

Punjabi Sahit Rattan-recipient Om Parkash Gaso said Dr Komal had played a historical role in the development of Punjabi literature, which is now 92 years old.

Director of World Punjabi Centre Bhiminder Singh highlighted the special aspects of Dr Komal’s writing. Editor and co-editor of Dr Amar Komal Abhinandan Granth, Dr Baldev Singh Baddan and Pawan Harchandpuri, respectively, shared the editing journey of this valuable book.

Sharing deatils from his long journey with audience, Amar Komal said dedication towards work was unbreakable part of his life.

Around 140 writers from the states of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Rajasthan were presented at the release event.