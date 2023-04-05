Punjabi Theatre Day observed

Patiala, April 4
The National Theatre Arts Society (NTAS), Patiala, in association with Sarbat Da Bhala Charitable Trust organised a Play Theatre Festival to mark the 110th World Punjabi Theatre Day at Baradari Gardens, here.
NTAS president GS Kakkar and festival director Pran Sabharwal inaugurated the event by paying tributes to Lord Shiva and portraits of the founders of modern theatre movement.
