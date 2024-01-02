 Patiala: Punjabi University asks security staff to return to duty : The Tribune India

  Patiala
  Patiala: Punjabi University asks security staff to return to duty

Patiala: Punjabi University asks security staff to return to duty

40 people were booked for blocking gate

Patiala: Punjabi University asks security staff to return to duty

Three days after the police booked 40 people for demonstrating and blocking the entry gate of Punjabi University, the university issued a communiqué, asking the protesting staff to join duty.



Tribune News Service

Mohit Khanna

Patiala, January 1

Three days after the police booked 40 people for demonstrating and blocking the entry gate of Punjabi University, the university issued a communiqué, asking the protesting staff to join duty. The university stated the ongoing protest could put campus security at risk.

Security risk

The university issued a communiqué, asked the protesting staff to join duties, and stated that the ongoing protest could put university security at risk.

The university stated that this action was taken to maintain a conducive environment for teaching and learning at the university, and in view of the potential disruptions caused by any untoward incidents, precautionary measures have been taken.

The communique reads that the demands made by the security personnel were deemed unnecessary from a legal perspective. The personnel were informed that security-related services fall under essential services and must continue under all circumstances.

As a result, these services must be provided consistently under any circumstances. The university has urged all the security personnel to voice their concerns for their rights while fulfilling their duties responsibly so as not to engage in any unwarranted disturbance.

The university administration had discussions with the security personnel where they were assured that, according to the law, any legitimate benefits due to them would be addressed.

Among the 40 people booked by the police were daily wagers and ad hoc staffers. The case has been registered on the basis of a complaint by the registrar of the university against the protesting employees. As per the complaint, a demonstration was organised by daily wage and ad hoc security guards at the main gate of the university on December 19, seeking a hike in wages. The demonstration involved blocking entry to the Chancellor and Vice Chancellor’s offices. As a result of the protest, the university exams were disrupted, leading to the closure of the main gate.

A protest march was also carried out within the campus at 11 a.m. on December 21. Another one was on December 29, around 2.30 pm, when the protesters sat in front of the main gate.

In response to the complaint, a FIR was registered against the protesters under Sections 353, 186, 341, 504, 143 and 149 of the IPC.

#Punjabi University Patiala


