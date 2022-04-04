Punjabi University clarifies on merger of departments

Tribune News Service

Patiala, April 3

A day after it was faced with questions on the merger of its two departments, Punjabi University has clarified its step stating that this will lead to better research opportunities for the two departments.

The university said it had merged the department of Punjab historical studies into the department of history and that the step had been initiated to create more possibilities for raising the academic standards and enabling performance of the departments. It said the courses running in both the departments would continue as before.

The university pointed out, “Now all the teaching and research facilities available in both the departments can be used together resulting in better research opportunities. The new department will easily meet its eligibility for a number of academic grants in terms of faculty strength and researchers in it.”

The step has received support from the newly-constituted department’s new head as well. Head of the department Daljit Singh said, “This is rather a unification of the departments. Also, we can now expect an inflow of grants under SAP, which will help us tide over the financial difficulties”. He elaborated that in addition to the existing projects, the department is planning to document the recent events including the farmers’ struggle of 2020-21.

The university teachers’ association, PUTA, has meanwhile condemned the step. Bhupinder Singh Virk, PUTA president, said, “The university decision to merge the two departments is merely aimed at securing its NAAC recognition as one of its important requirements of NAAC is that a recognised department needs at least six regular faculty members. The university rather than hiring new faculty is resorting to such measures. It should focus on getting government grants of Rs 150 crore as announced by the former CM.”

A faculty member requesting anonymity said, “The university took a number of decisions in the recently held Syndicate meeting. The minutes of the meeting have not been notified but certain selective decisions have been taken and implemented. The university should implement all decisions together.”

The university said, “The implementation of decisions is a part of the regular decision-making process and no pick-and-choose manner has been adopted.”