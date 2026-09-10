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Home / Patiala / Punjabi University contract faculty seek rollout of UGC pay scales

Punjabi University contract faculty seek rollout of UGC pay scales

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Kulwinder Sandhu
Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 05:57 AM Sep 10, 2026 IST
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Members of the Punjabi University Contract Teachers Association stage a protest at a college affiliated with the university in Sangrur on Wednesday.
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The Punjabi University Contract Teachers Association staged a protest across educational institutions affiliated with the university on Wednesday, protesting the non-implementation of University Grants Commission (UGC) directions regarding pay scales for contract teachers. The protest was observed at 13 constituent colleges, five neighbourhood campuses and four regional centres located across Patiala, Barnala, Fatehgarh Sahib, Sangrur, Bathinda, Malerkotla, Mansa, Faridkot, Mohali and Rupnagar districts.

The association has raised two major demands which include implementation of the Punjab and Haryana High Court judgment in the Rajan Goyal case and enforcement of University Grants Commission (UGC) directions regarding pay scales for contract teachers.

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Ramanpreet Singh, general secretary of the association, said the university authorities had acknowledged that the teachers’ demands were justified but had expressed their inability to implement them. He questioned the continued delay despite the demands having been recognised as legitimate.

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He said regular faculty members had also extended their support to the agitation, reflecting solidarity with contract teachers.

Association president Dr Taranjit Kaur demanded the immediate implementation of the High Court judgment and UGC directions. She said contract teachers had been discharging their teaching and institutional responsibilities with dedication for years but continued to be denied their legitimate rights and benefits.

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The association said Wednesday’s protest was part of its ongoing struggle and warned that the agitation would continue until concrete steps were taken to implement the court judgment and UGC directions.

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