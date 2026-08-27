Punjabi University contractual teachers seek implementation of UGC regulations

The Contract Teachers’ Association of Punjabi University on Wednesday held a protest rally on the campus and raised slogans against the varsity administration over their long-pending demands.

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The teachers demanded implementation of the UGC Regulations of 2010 and 2018 and the judgment of the Punjab and Haryana High Court delivered in their favour. They urged the administration to implement the court judgment without further delay and provide them their due entitlements.

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The rally began from the vice-chancellor’s office and passed through the registrar’s office and the library before reaching the main gate.

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The association vice-presidents Raj Mahinder Kaur, Dr Dalbir Singh, Surinder Singh and general secretary Raman Preet Singh said contract teachers had been struggling for the implementation of their legitimate demands for a long time but the university administration had failed to resolve the issue.

The protest was supported by the Punjabi University Teachers Association (PUTA), other teachers’ organisations and student associations.

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Representing PUTA, Dr Sukhjinder Singh Butter expressed solidarity with the protesting teachers.

The protesters appealed to the administration to resolve the matter through dialogue and warned of intensified agitation if their demands are not met.

The protest would continue until the court judgment was implemented and contract teachers were paid their due salaries in accordance with UGC regulations, the protesters said.