DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Patiala / Punjabi University contractual teachers seek implementation of UGC regulations

Punjabi University contractual teachers seek implementation of UGC regulations

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 06:52 AM Aug 27, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Members of the Punjabi University Contract Teachers’ Association stage a protest in Patiala on Wednesday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: RAJESH SACHAR
Advertisement

The Contract Teachers’ Association of Punjabi University on Wednesday held a protest rally on the campus and raised slogans against the varsity administration over their long-pending demands.

Advertisement

The teachers demanded implementation of the UGC Regulations of 2010 and 2018 and the judgment of the Punjab and Haryana High Court delivered in their favour. They urged the administration to implement the court judgment without further delay and provide them their due entitlements.

Advertisement

The rally began from the vice-chancellor’s office and passed through the registrar’s office and the library before reaching the main gate.

Advertisement

The association vice-presidents Raj Mahinder Kaur, Dr Dalbir Singh, Surinder Singh and general secretary Raman Preet Singh said contract teachers had been struggling for the implementation of their legitimate demands for a long time but the university administration had failed to resolve the issue.

The protest was supported by the Punjabi University Teachers Association (PUTA), other teachers’ organisations and student associations.

Advertisement

Representing PUTA, Dr Sukhjinder Singh Butter expressed solidarity with the protesting teachers.

The protesters appealed to the administration to resolve the matter through dialogue and warned of intensified agitation if their demands are not met.

The protest would continue until the court judgment was implemented and contract teachers were paid their due salaries in accordance with UGC regulations, the protesters said.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts