Punjabi University eves win yoga meet

Patiala, November 18
The girls’ team from Punjabi University won the first position in the inter-college yoga competition of the university held at Government Mohindra College.
The second position was bagged by Government Mohindra College and the third by Akal Degree College, Mastuana Sahib, Sangrur.
Principal Prof Amarjit Singh inaugurated the competitions and highlighted the importance of yoga to keep the body fit.
A special lecture on meditation and yoga was also organised on the occasion.
