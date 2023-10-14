Punjabi University gets ‘A+’ NAAC accreditation

Tribune News Service

Ravneet Singh

Patiala, October 13

Punjabi University has bagged the “A+” grade with 3.37 points in NAAC accreditation. The grade for the assessment period 2016- 2022 was communicated to the university today. The university bagged merely 2.72 points in governance, leadership and management, the lowest among seven criteria. Overall, its score is the lowest among three important universities of the region, the other two being Panjab University, Chandigarh; and Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar.

As per the accreditation report, the university has bagged the “A+” grade with 3.37 points. It has bagged the lowest points on governance, leadership and management with 2.72 points. The criteria includes assessment of institutional vision and leadership, strategy development and deployment, faculty empowerment strategies, financial management and resource mobilisation, and internal quality assurance system, which are integral to the overall administration of the university.

The university received 3.53 grade points for curricular aspects, 3.43 for teaching learning and evaluation, 3.33 for research, innovations and extension, 3.8 for infrastructure and learning resources, 3.26 for student support and progression, 2.72 on governance, leadership and management, and 3.41 for institutional values and best practices.

Vice-Chancellor Arvind said the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) team had given a better grade in view of qualitative increase in the academic standards. When asked about the low points in governance, leadership and management, he said the criteria was very broad and included a number of aspects. He said, “The assessment period includes the tenure of three regular Vice Chancellors, including me, and two officiating VCs. The university has seen some turbulent times. We will analyse the report and look for areas for improvement.”

The NAAC peer team visited the university from October 4 to 6 for assessment. The team visited nearly half the departments on the campus and precisely assessed and evaluated the qualitative metrics outlined in the Self Study Report.

Before this, the university had been accredited Cumulative Grade Point Average 3.34 on a four point scale at A grade, which was valid till February 18 this year. Panjab University, Chandigarh, and Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, have got “A++” grade.

Will look for areas for improvement: VC

