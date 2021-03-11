Punjabi University holds conference on freedom movement

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 6

Punjabi University, Patiala, during its Punjab History Conference on the freedom movement in Punjab discussed the role played by the Muslim League on the eve of Partition and how the communal frenzy vitiated the atmosphere here today.

General president of the conference, Prof Sucheta Mahajan from the Centre for Historical Studies, Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi, delivered her presidential address on February 20, 1947 moment in the countdown to the partition of Punjab and narrated various events which led to the state’s partition in 1947.

Mahajan described the role played by the Muslim League on the eve of partition. She said the responsibility for the communal conflagration in Punjab which began in March 1947 and continued through August and September 1947 rests squarely on the colonial government.

University VC Prof Arvind released departmental publications. He also released a book edited by Daljit Singh, head, Department of History and Punjab Historical Studies, entitled Interfaith Understanding and Communal Harmony.

Prof Arvind in his remarks said, “Human beings have their own language and history which differentiates them from other creatures.” He advised researchers to make efforts to preserve their history so that coming generations could enrich themselves with the glory of their past, else they will become less human. He discussed about the project—The History of Kissan Andolan— to be undertaken by the department.