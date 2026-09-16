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Home / Patiala / Punjabi University holds lecture on philosophy’s role in education

Punjabi University holds lecture on philosophy’s role in education

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Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 12:48 AM Sep 16, 2026 IST
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Certificates were also distributed to participants of the workshop organised by the department.
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The Department of English at Punjabi University organised a special lecture on the relevance and importance of philosophy in contemporary education here on Tuesday.

Philosopher and writer Professor Sundar Sarukkai delivered a lecture on ‘rethinking the place and importance of philosophy in a university’. The Vice-Chancellor Jagdeep Singh presided over the event. In his presidential address, Singh, while recalling his long association with Sarukkai, said the time had come to introduce philosophy as a basic course at both school and higher education levels. He stressed the need to develop critical and creative thinking among students in the present era and said subjects such as philosophy could play a vital role in achieving this objective.

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Professor Sarukkai said training in philosophy had become increasingly important amid growing specialisation across academic disciplines. He discussed the meaning of philosophy and ways in which its engagement could be practically incorporated into university education. Drawing upon his experience of nearly three decades, he spoke about contemporary approaches to philosophy and resources that could strengthen students'' critical learning and contribute towards building a more reflective and harmonious society. He said a thoughtful individual was not shaped merely through reading and writing, but also through the personal relationships developed in schools and classrooms.

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Earlier, the Head of the English Department Dharamjeet Singh welcomed the guests and introduced the speaker. Monica Sabharwal proposed the vote of thanks, while programme coordinator Navjot Khosla conducted the proceedings. Certificates were also distributed to participants of the workshop organised by the department.

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