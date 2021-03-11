Punjabi University holds self-defence training programme for girl students

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 5

Punjabi University Patiala’s Women Studies Centre today held a self-defence training programme for girl students with the help of district police. University officials said, “Empowerment of women cannot be complete without enhancing their physical strength. Imparting training for self-defence is a step which will enable them to carry on their professional and work-related activities without any threat of physical harassment.”

They said the rate of crime against women was rising at an alarming rate, due to which imparting training to girls for self-defence was the need of the hour.

Ritu Lehal, director, Women Studies Centre, said, “There is a dire need for training girls for self-defence. It becomes highly imperative for girls and women to be strong and physically empowered to face any untoward incident.”

Dean academic affairs BS Sandhu highlighted the importance of self-defence for girls. “Self-defence gives confidence to women who can freely pursue their professions without any fear or threat”, he said.