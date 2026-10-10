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Home / Patiala / Punjabi University holds workshop on traditional clay modelling

Punjabi University holds workshop on traditional clay modelling

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Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 12:46 AM Oct 10, 2026 IST
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Students take part in clay modelling competition at Punjabi University in Patiala.
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A two-day workshop on traditional clay modelling and artefact making was organised at Punjabi University to promote Punjab’s rich cultural heritage and equip students with creative and entrepreneurial skills.

The workshop was organised by the university’s Rural Tourism and Traditional Artefacts Training Centre in collaboration with the Centre for Women’s Studies.

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Addressing the participants, Vice Chancellor Dr Jagdeep Singh said traditional art forms, including clay toys and sculpting, were an integral part of the country’s cultural heritage and needed to be preserved. Such initiatives, he said, helped connect the younger generation with their roots while encouraging creativity and interest in rural art forms.

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He added that training in traditional crafts could open avenues for self-employment, particularly for women, while also promoting rural tourism and strengthening the local economy.

The morning session was specially organised for hearing-impaired students from the Patiala School for Deaf and Blind. They received hands-on training in making decorative items, diyas and other traditional clay artefacts for the upcoming Diwali exhibition.

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The afternoon session was dedicated to Punjabi University students, who learned traditional clay-crafting techniques and explored ways to develop their creative and entrepreneurial skills.

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