Punjabi University launches tools for research in CS

Patiala, July 31

Punjabi University’s Department of Computer Science and Sabudh Foundation have launched the first open-source library for Punjabi tools and resources and launched a website to provide various translation and transliteration and tokenisation tools for free for researchers.

Prof Vishal Goyal said researchers interested in carrying out research in computer science were generally required to generate these resources from scratch as despite having been generated, these were not available for free. “We have created these tools which are essential for carrying out research and provided these for free online. This will assist further research in the area without the requirement to redo the basic tool creation work,” he said.

The department and the foundation led by Sarabjot Singh have launched Panjabi.AI — a python-based NLP toolkit for Punjabi language for the purpose.

Prof Goyal said PhD scholars Kamal Goyal, Ajit Kumar, Kapil Goel, Mukhtiar Singh, Nitika Bansal, Umarinder and Jitesh Pubreja had contributed to the project.

He said, “Punjabi is one of the most widely spoken languages with a rich cultural heritage and a thriving user-base across various industries. But there has been a lack of comprehensive natural language processing (NLP) tools tailored to the language. With Panjabi.AI, we are taking an initial step towards addressing this need.”

He said the website now provided several tools for Punjabi language processing, including tokenisation which helped in analysing sentiments, classification of text, making it easier to carry out research work.

