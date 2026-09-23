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Home / Patiala / Punjabi University marks International Sign Language Day

Punjabi University marks International Sign Language Day

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Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 11:34 PM Sep 23, 2026 IST
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The sign language interpretation was provided throughout the programme.
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A special programme to mark the International Day of Sign Languages was organised by the Centre for the Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities at Punjabi University on Wednesday.

The event was presided over by Dean Academic Affairs Professor Jaswinder Singh Brar, while Sanjay Kumar, Deputy Director, National Institute of Health and Family Welfare, New Delhi, was the keynote speaker.

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The sign language interpretation was provided throughout the programme. Professor Brar said it was the collective moral responsibility of society to ensure the inclusion of persons with disabilities and provide them equal opportunities. He said sign language was not merely a means of communication but an important medium through which persons with hearing impairment could express their thoughts and emotions.

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Sanjay Kumar highlighted the importance of sign language, rights of persons with disabilities and their participation in the health and family welfare sector.

The co-ordinator of Centre for the Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Dr Kiran Kumari proposed the vote of thanks.

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