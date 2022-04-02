Punjabi University, Patiala, merges departments to optimise resources

Tribune News Service

Ravneet Singh

Patiala, April 1

Punjabi University has merged its two departments and shut one at the campus. The decision was taken at the recent Syndicate meeting for effective utilisation of resources.

The university in an official release said the Department of Punjab Historical Studies was being merged into the Department of History. The department is being renamed Department of History and Punjab Historical Studies. In another decision, the university has decided to shut its department of basic and applied sciences and shift the teachers to other departments as per subjects.

The heads of Punjab Historical Studies and History Department were neither made members of the committee for the decision, nor was their consent taken. Gurnam Singh Virk, Vice-president, PUTA

A faculty member of the university said the varsity had formed a committee comprising dean academics BS Sandhu, dean social sciences Harvinder Kaur and head political science Jagroop Kaur to take a decision on merger of Punjabi language related departments. “The heads of respective departments were not made members of the committee, nor were their consent taken.”

Gurnam Singh Virk, vice-president of the Punjabi University Teachers’ Association(PUTA)557, said the heads of Punjab Historical Studies and History Department were not made members of the committee for the decision, nor was their consent taken and added, “The whole process of merger is against the mandate of Punjabi University. The main agenda of creating the Department of Punjab Historical Studies is to focus on regional studies, Punjab history and7 to maintain its regional identity. In fact, seven departments on the campus are focussed on Punjabi language, research and culture. These departments are working on Punjabi in different fields. The decision should be reviewed and withdrawn.”

University public relations office said, “The decision of merger is aimed at better utilisation of the university’s human and other resources and also for academic excellence.” He said the consent of respective heads of departments is not important when the university’s committee of experts has taken a decision.

University Vice-Chancellor Prof Arvind said, “The mandate of the university is not merely a signboard. It should reflect in the activities. It was not his own decision. The Syndicate gave its nod after the case was put forward to it. We do not violate the rules. I can’t ask all the heads. The syndicate is the executive authority of the university.”