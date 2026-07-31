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Home / Patiala / Punjabi University, NISD sign agreement to boost research in social justice

Punjabi University, NISD sign agreement to boost research in social justice

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Kulwinder Sandhu
Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 06:29 AM Jul 31, 2026 IST
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Prof Damanjit Sandhu of Punjabi University and Dr HC Sridhara Reddy, Deputy Director (Training) of NISD after signing the MoU.
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Punjabi University, Patiala, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Institute of Social Defence (NISD) to strengthen collaboration in academic exchange, research, training and community-based initiatives in the field of social justice.

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Prof Damanjit Sandhu, Professor, Department of Psychology, and Dean, Directorate of International Affairs, signed the MoU on behalf of Punjabi University at the NISD campus in New Delhi. Dr HC Sridhara Channakeshava Ranga Reddy, Deputy Director (Training), signed the agreement on behalf of NISD.

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The MoU provides a framework for joint research, faculty and student development, capacity-building programmes, extension activities and policy support. It also envisages collaboration in areas such as the welfare of senior citizens, empowerment of persons with disabilities, prevention of substance abuse and other issues related to social justice.

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The signing ceremony was attended by Vivek Kumar, Deputy Director (Administration and Planning), Tanya Sengupta, Research Officer, and Sukhwinder Singh Bindra, Governing Council Member of NISD and Special Member of the National Consultative Committee on De-addiction and Rehabilitation. Dr Jagjeet Singh Chatha, Assistant Professor, Department of Mechanical Engineering, also attended the event.

Punjabi University Vice-Chancellor Dr Jagdeep Singh said the university remained committed to expanding partnerships with leading institutions to promote innovation, interdisciplinary research, skill development and meaningful community engagement.

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Prof Sandhu and Dr Sukhjeet Kaur, Director, Directorate of Planning and Monitoring, described the MoU as an important step towards strengthening institutional partnerships aligned with national priorities. They said the collaboration would create opportunities for knowledge sharing, professional development and policy-oriented research, benefiting students, faculty members and society at large.

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