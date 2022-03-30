Punjabi University passes Rs 207-cr deficit Budget

Tribune News Service

Patiala, March 29

Punjabi University in a meeting of the Syndicate today passed Rs 207-crore deficit Budget for the fiscal year 2022-23.

The university also discussed pending matters of various alleged scams committed during the SAD-BJP government and recently unearthed UGC funds scam.

Officials at the university said they expected to earn Rs 250 crore in the upcoming year from its own sources.

“Coupled with the state government’s monthly grant, we expect to generate a total income of Rs 321 crore. The university has estimated to fall short of Rs 207 crore while managing its affairs,” an official said.

The university’s public relations officer, Daljit Ami, said the Syndicate also discussed restructuring various academic departments.

“The departmental restructuring is under way. It is aimed at improving the academic stature and administrative functioning of the departments. The exact information about the changes will come out later,” he said.

The university said the Syndicate had been briefed about the current status of the pending cases and scams.