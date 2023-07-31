Punjabi University, Patiala, archers bag medals in China

Tribune News Service

Patiala, July 30

Four students of Punjabi University, who competed in archery at World University Games being held in China, have bagged medals. They are Aman Saini, Avneet Kaur, Sangampreet Singh Bisla and Tanisha Verma.

Saini won gold and bronze medals, while Sangampreet got bronze. Avneet won silver and Tanisha got bronze medal. The information was shared by the Sports Authority of India on its Twitter handle.

University coach Surinder Singh Randhawa said the Indian team won the gold in the compound mixed event. Saini and Pragati rallied to beat Korea by 157-156 in the final clash. Avneet, Pragati and Purvasha, who competed in the girls' compound event, won silver medal, while the boys' team comprising Sangampreet, Saini and Rishabh Yadav won the bronze medal. On the other hand, Tanisha, Sangeeta and Reeta beat France and bagged the bronze medal in the recurve women's event.

#China #Punjabi University Patiala