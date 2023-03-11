Punjabi University, Patiala, deploys 3 patrol vehicles to ensure law & order on campus

Tribune News Service

Patiala, March 10

Days after a student was allegedly murdered during a fight on the campus, Punjabi University set up a university control room and positioned three vehicles as PCR vehicles to maintain law and order on the campus.

The university said the vehicles would ply on the campus on a daily basis.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Arvind while flagging-off the vehicles said one four-wheeler and two two-wheeler vehicles were being launched.

He said: “We will also launch a helpline number soon. The number will be advertised at various places on the campus. The students and employees will be able to contact the university security office in case of any threat or mishap.”

He added that the security of students on the campus was important and such steps were being initiated to ensure the proper maintenance of law and order and decorum on the campus.

A student of the University College of Engineering was allegedly murdered with a sharp-edged weapon during the afternoon hours on February 27, while another student was left injured.