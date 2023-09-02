Punjabi University, Patiala, faculty boycott classes

Patiala, September 1
Faculty members of Punjabi University boycotted classes and research work today in protest as their salaries have not been released yet.
Maninder Singh, secretary, Punjabi University Teachers’ Association, said, “All teachers on the campus, neighbourhood campuses and regional centres took part in the boycott. We will continue strike on Monday if salaries are not paid.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Will fight Lok Sabha elections together 'as far as possible': INDIA passes resolution
Says spirit of ‘give and take’ to govern seat-sharing | Khar...