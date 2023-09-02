Punjabi University, Patiala, faculty boycott classes

Tribune News Service

Patiala, September 1

Faculty members of Punjabi University boycotted classes and research work today in protest as their salaries have not been released yet.

Maninder Singh, secretary, Punjabi University Teachers’ Association, said, “All teachers on the campus, neighbourhood campuses and regional centres took part in the boycott. We will continue strike on Monday if salaries are not paid.”

#Punjabi University Patiala