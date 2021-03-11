Punjabi University, Patiala, faculty protests delay in wages

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 10

Faculty members today continued their protest over Punjabi University’s failure to release their salaries for the 15th day today.

Releasing a press statement, the Punjabi University Teachers Association (PUTA) said the state government had issued a letter to release grant for the university, but the funds did not reach the campus so far.

PUTA president Bhupinder Singh Virk said the assured grant was also insufficient for the university. The government should release another grant of Rs 30 crore for the release of pending salaries of employees and upcoming expenditures of the university.

The government should also release a special grant of Rs 30 crore for the University. University professors said future of students from the Malwa zone of the state was also in danger. He said they would launch a protest if the state government failed to release the grants.