Punjabi University, Patiala, organises webinar on new education policy

Tribune News Service

Patiala, February 17

A webinar on the implementation of the new education policy (NEP) in higher education institutions was organised at Punjabi University here today. The webinar was organised by the Centre for E-learning and Teaching Excellence, Department of Education and Community Service and nodal officer, New Education Policy, Punjabi University.

Prof Dinesh Chahal, Department of Education, Central University of Haryana, Mahendergarh, discussed the implementation of NEP in higher education institutes. The webinar was attended by heads of departments, principals and faculty members of various degree colleges and colleges of education, research scholars as well as post graduate students from the university.

Prof Chahal talked about preparing the youth for the 21st century. He said teachers and leaders needed willpower to change the system. He also discussed about different parameters of inclusiveness, equity and quality, lifelong learning and explained the pedagogy and administrative process.