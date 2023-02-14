Punjabi University, Patiala, research helps link victims, perpetrators

Tribune News Service

Patiala, February 13

A research scholar along with a professor at the Department of Forensic Sciences at Punjabi University have carried out a research on use of cosmetics in gathering evidence to legally prove the involvement of people in assault and felony.

The research has been carried out by Rito Chophi under the supervision of Prof Rajinder Singh.

The two developed methods to scientifically demonstrate that cosmetics can be an important piece of evidence in cases of rape, murder, sexual assault against women, and anonymous threat letters.

They proved that analysing the amount of cosmetic material stuck to objects, including clothes, tissue paper, cups, and cigarette butts can establish links between the victim, accused, and crime scene.

Prof Rajinder said the results of the research have been published in international journals. He said they analysed different types of cosmetics including lipstick, sindoor, nail paint, and eye products, from different manufacturers.

Researcher Rito Chophi said in serious assault and felony cases, including rape, parts of cosmetic materials are often obtained as evidence, which, after scientific analysis, can be used as evidence for legal action. He said they also investigated the effect of different surfaces (substrates) like cotton clothes, tissue paper, plastic and glass on the cosmetic material and the effect of environmental conditions on the samples exposed to the external environment.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Arvind said the study will help law enforcement agencies and courts in providing justice.