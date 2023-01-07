Punjabi University, Patiala, teacher falls sick during protest, hospitalised

Patiala, January 6
A contractual teacher at Punjabi University’s constituent college today fell sick during a protest outside the University Vice Chancellor’s office. The faculty member, identified as Krishan Kumar, was taken to a private hospital and was undergoing treatment.
The university is witnessing protests by contractual teachers at its constituent colleges. The teachers have been protesting on the campus for the past 25 days.
Lovedeep Singh, a contractual teacher, said, “They should regularise our jobs and provide us with a full scale pay. We have been protesting for 25 days already.”
