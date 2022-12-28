Punjabi University, Patiala to complete study on farm stir

Patiala, December 27
Punjabi University will soon complete its project on farmers’ protest against the three farm laws. The decision that the study will be completed in 2023 was taken during a meeting held on the campus today.
The university said it will publish the research work in the form of a book. It will also publish a book on views exhibited by some farmer leaders.
Those part of the meeting were university Vice-Chancellor Prof Arvind, faculty members of Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, and others.
