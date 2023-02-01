Punjabi University, Patiala, Vice-Chancellor meets Finance Minister over funds

Patiala, January 31
Punjabi University Vice-Chancellor Prof Arvind today met Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema over funds for the university.
The university has failed to disburse the salaries of its employees and witnessed protests on the campus.
Officials said the Finance Minister assured the authorities that the government would cover the university’s fiscal deficit that evolved during the current financial year.
The university expects to utilise the funds to pay salaries to the employees.
Officials said the minister also assured them other financial help for the university to clear its outstanding bank loans in session 2023-24.
