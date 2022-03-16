Punjabi University Patiala’s retired staff end protest

Patiala, March 15
Pensioners of Punjabi University, Patiala, today ended their protest outside the office of the Vice-Chancellor, Prof Arvind, after the latter reached the protest site. The retired employees, who were protesting seeking timely disbursal of their pension, said the VC retracted his statement after which the protest was lifted.
The pensioners were miffed over the “derogatory remark” of the Vice-Chancellor when they approached him over the timely release of their pension. Led by Punjabi University Pensioners’ Joint Action Committee president Jagbir Singh, they held a sit-in outside his office.
The Vice-Chancellor today reached the protest site and discussed the matter with the protesters. He said the university wanted to disburse the pension at the earliest. He said the university and the pensioners could resolve the matter through talks. The pensioners later ended the protest.
